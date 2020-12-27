Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Solomon, Zultan and Portabello from Pima Animal Care Center; Bella Sue and Ritz from the Animal League of Green Valley.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only.
Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
ADDISON
ID No.: A696376
Age: 1 year
Story: Addison is a gentle, sweet and sensitive pup. His favorite time of day is when he can go to a play yard with all his doggy friends and romp around to his heart’s content. He takes treats with a soft mouth, loves curling up in his own doggy bed, and enjoys the company of other dogs.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SYA
ID No.: A724623
Age: 2 years
Story: This little lady is as sweet as they come! Sya wags her tail whenever a new friend ventures by her kennel and is excited to get out on a daily walk with one of her volunteer friends. When meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup, Sya was excited to make new friends and was social and playful. She also enjoys playing in the water, so if you have a pool, Sya will pack her doggy bikini and her floaties right now!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BLITZ
ID No.: A601199
Age: 4 years
Story: Blitz is a super-fun female who just happens to be really smart, too. She knows “sit” and “look,” and we can just imagine what else she’ll learn. She enjoys romping around in the play yard chasing after tennis balls and will sniff out any tasty treats you might have. In her former home, Blitz was housebroken and loved to sleep in her doggy bed.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
APOLLO
ID No.: A715493
Age: 2 years
Story: Apollo is a fun-loving pup who really enjoys being with people. He gives lots of eye contact, is responsive to verbal cues and is treat-motivated. Apollo looks forward to his walks and will give a solid four-on-the-floor when it’s time to leash up. He recently spent time in a foster home and is now crate-trained and housetrained, and he loves to play fetch with tennis balls or tug with a rope toy.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SANTOS
ID No.: A503783
Age: 6 years
Story: Santos is a good boy who will wait to be leashed up and walks nicely with a loose leash. He knows sit, thinks string cheese is the best treat, and is housetrained. Santos is polite with everyone he meets, loves affection and is easy to handle.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
KATHMANDU
ID No.: A723824
Age: 8 months
Story: Kathmandu appreciates the finer things in life, like a good nap! He’s an independent guy who dreams of having windows to look out of so he can admire all the outdoor critters and catch the rays from the sun, daily happy hour with servings of tasty kitty treats, and a nice plush kitty bed to nap in morning, noon and night.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
ZEUS — GREY, BLUE OR SILVER TABBY and ZIPPY — BROWN/CHOCOLATE TABBY
Age: 5 years
Zeus is the most handsome cat you will ever meet. He and his bonded partner, Zippy, will pose for the camera. They are always side by side and like to snuggle together. They both came to Paws Patrol a few years ago. They are currently our watchful eyes at the office. Both like to stay up above and around you and just out of reach. They are a little elusive and may not be lap cats, however they are the best-behaved cats. They may be shy but with enough time and in the right home, they’ll show their love and appreciation by rubbing around your legs and posing for photographs! Zippy is probably the second most handsome cat you will ever meet. He is always near his partner, Zeus. They always keep each other company. Like other cats, they enjoy playing with toys and will be your best friend when it is time to eat! They get along with other cats and are friendly but most likely will not be lap cats. If you are looking for the most photogenic couple of kitties, these two are naturals and will fill up your camera with snapshots in no time! Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for both. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
INDRI — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR TORTI/TABBY
Age: 1½ years
Story: She gets her name from a type of lemur because of the way she jumps and looks! To be straightforward, Indri is special, picky and a bit weird ... let us explain! Indri came to us from a high-risk shelter where she was previously found as a stray with an unknown background. Due to this, she takes a bit of time to feel she can trust a human. She also is not a lap cat, but a cat that will be in your presence and only want pets on her terms. Basically if you’re looking for a quiet roommate that tends to mind her own business or your cat is looking for a friend, Indri is your girl! She does love wet food and treats. She also likes to play with toys and window-watch. She would like a kitty friend in her forever home and would do OK with respectful dogs. We also don’t recommend kids in her forever home.
Fee: 85$. She is spayed, current on vaccines, dewormed, microchipped (registered to you for life) and tested negative for FIV/FeLV.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, apply online at sacatrescue.org or call 520-200-1643
RAINSTORM — DSH BLACK AND WHITE TUXRDO
Age: 1 year
Story: This precious female came to us pregnant after she was found by a caring human. Her kittens are old enough to be adopted, so she is also available. She is sweet — just barely past kitten-hood herself, and occasionally will get the “zoomies.” She is affectionate and would be great in a home with snuggle spots, sunny spaces and treats. She gets along with other kitties but to our knowledge hasn’t met dogs yet.
Fees: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. adoption application available https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG
Meet: The Hermitage is closed until Jan. 5, but you can apply over the break, and we’ll make an appointment for you in early January. By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
DOUG
ID No.: 898751
Age: 3 years
Story: Doug is a total goofball! He has lots of energy to play and enjoys being around other dogs as well. Doug would do best with an active family who wants a playful dog.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays
OLLIE
ID No.: 899281
Age: 8 years
Story: Ollie is easygoing and friendly. He likes to be pet and enjoys lounging around. Ollie would do best with a family where there is always someone around to pet him.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
FOXY
Age: 8 years.
Story: Foxy was given up because of her owner’s poor health. She can be slow to trust, but once bonded with her person, she can become protective. She’s an easy walker and is crate-trained. Give TALGV a call to meet this unique 40-pound red heeler.
Fee: $85, includes spaying, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
LADYBUG
Age: 4 years.
Story: Ladybug may be a petite female, but she’s got the purr of a lion! Growing up, this sweet dilute torti girl was well cared for but was left outside a lot, so she’s hoping for a loving indoor companion now.
Fee: $45, includes spaying, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
BIXBY — DSH BLACK
Age: 8 months
Story: Bixby and his five siblings were rescued after their mother was found deceased in an alley. They were all in rough shape; we think their mom had been gone a few days. The kittens were bottle-fed and received all the TLC they needed from their foster parents. Bixby has always been the biggest kitten; he is sweet and snuggly and still loves to suckle on his foster dad’s shirt. He is energetic and playful, too. Bixby and his sister, Dot, are awaiting their forever homes.
Fee: $110 for one; $165 for two (includes neuter, microchip and age appropriate shots)
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org
To adopt: Please complete our online application found at pawsitivelycats.org