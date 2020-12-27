Adoptable pets in Tucson

PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

Zeus is the most handsome cat you will ever meet. He and his bonded partner, Zippy, will pose for the camera. They are always side by side and like to snuggle together. They both came to Paws Patrol a few years ago. They are currently our watchful eyes at the office. Both like to stay up above and around you and just out of reach. They are a little elusive and may not be lap cats, however they are the best-behaved cats. They may be shy but with enough time and in the right home, they’ll show their love and appreciation by rubbing around your legs and posing for photographs! Zippy is probably the second most handsome cat you will ever meet. He is always near his partner, Zeus. They always keep each other company. Like other cats, they enjoy playing with toys and will be your best friend when it is time to eat! They get along with other cats and are friendly but most likely will not be lap cats. If you are looking for the most photogenic couple of kitties, these two are naturals and will fill up your camera with snapshots in no time! Adoption qualifications required.