Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Salem is a beautiful girl with a white chin, chest and paws. She has green eyes and epic whiskers. She was abandoned by her owner but is ready for a new life. She is an excellent lap cat, whether you’re sitting on the couch under a blanket she can use to make biscuits (she makes excellent slow-motion biscuits with her big floofy paws) or you’re working from home and need an administrative assistant on your lap (and sometimes on your desk). She also loves hiding behind corners to surprise you, which is her adorable way of asking for play time. She has the best chatter while watching hummingbirds out the window and does well with being picked up. Although she is always very sweet, she sometimes does not want pets and would do best with someone who understands cat body language. She would also do best as an only cat and does not do well with dogs.