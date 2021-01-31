Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Brave from the Animal League of Green Valley; Hermosa, Liam, Dusty, and Ummi from the Pima Animal Care Center
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only.
Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
GASTON
ID No.: A637436
Age: 11 years
Story: Gaston is the dapperest, suavest, silliest, cuddliest, handsomest boy around! He’s housebroken and knows how to use a dog door. He’s very polite in the house and doesn’t jump on furniture. He greets everyone who comes to the house in a very nice and gentle way. Everyone thinks he’s very sweet. Gatson loves long walks, catching sun puddles and snuggling in bed.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
WICKED
ID No.: A715943
Age: 4 years
Story: Wicked is a very sweet and social guy. He loves toys and he is pretty adorable with them and takes very good care of them. Wicked knows sit and shake (and he has the most enthusiastic shake we’ve ever seen!). He loves treats and takes them gently and is easy to leash up. He enjoys playtime, short walks and a lot of couch potato time.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PRINCE
ID No.: A401898
Age: 11 years
Story: Prince is a loving, senior pup who would love to spend his retirement years comfy and cozy on a plush bed. He’s housetrained, loves people and is an all-around good boy. In the PACC play group he was friendly and appropriate with other dogs, and staffers say he’s an easy going guy who mostly does his own thing.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
OZZY
ID No.: A725612
Age: 3 years
Story: Ozzy is a sweet, cuddly, friendly guy who is easy to handle. He enjoys going for walks around the lake and appreciates the time he can just relax with the volunteers. He wants to be a lap dog, but he realizes he’s too big for that. He loves being petted and is a gentle, lovable guy.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
JACK
ID No.: A622481
Age: 6 years
Story: Jack likes chasing tennis balls and getting scritches. He enjoys his walks but equally enjoys his naps. Jack is a smart guy and loves to show off how well he can sit, shake and down. He walks nicely on a leash and thinks treats are the best! When meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup, Jack was social and tolerant of the other dogs and had a gentle play style.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SANTA CRUZ — DSH
ID No.: A718387
Age: 10 years
Story: Santa Cruz is a shy little girl, but after she warms up to you she greets you with her fluttered purrs. It’s such a sweet sound to be greeted with. She loves to be loved and she welcomes scritches all the way down her back. She feels most comfortable with all four on the floor and prefers her sleep spots to be hidey places on the ground.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
DULCE
Age: 3 years
Story: This beautiful girl earned her name honestly as she is one of the sweetest kitties out there. She was rescued from an outside colony as a previous mama, but has learned to enjoy indoor cat life with no mama duties. She will sit on your lap for love, but is also just as happy to sit on the back of the couch and window watch. She is independent and confident, but gentle and a sweetheart. She has coexisted with other cats and dogs in her foster home and would be OK with them with proper introductions. She has not been around children, but would be OK with those that are respectful.
Fee: $85, she is spayed, current on vaccines, dewormed, registered microchipped and tested negative for FIV/FeLV.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue at adoption@sacatrescue.org or 520-200-1643
TUBAC GINGER — RED TABBY
Age: 5 years
Story: When Tubac Ginger came to Paws Patrol, we thought she would be a great working cat. Now that she has been here for a while, we no longer think a barn would be the perfect place for her. Tubac Ginger is a beautiful girl. If you have another kitty, she’ll happily live side by side with them. She loves being petted once she gets to know you but probably will not be a lap cat. Tubac Ginger really needs a home with a cat-savvy lady who will love her and be patient. This kitty prefers a home without men, kids and dogs. Once she warms up to you, she will express her gratitude with trills and purrs. Please give this lady a chance. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
VISTA — GREY AND BLUE TABBY
Age: 1 year
Story: Vista’s story is one of transformation. When she arrived at Paws Patrol, she was not in good condition. In fact, had she not been brought to us at the time, she most likely would not have survived much longer. But, with extensive veterinary care and the dedication and love of volunteers, Vista has made wonderful progress. She will be ready for a forever home soon. She is also special; in that she communicates with a chirp! She learned how to chirp when she was sick and could not meow. If you are the right person for her, she will let you hear it! Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40, two kittens adopted together is $65 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol
MEADOW
Age: 1½ years
Story: Meadow knows some commands, likes outings and long walks. She also likes to play and will give kisses in return for a chin scratch or belly rub. This beautiful brindle girl is a nice size at 53 pounds.
Fee: $85, includes spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
POOKY
Age: 11½ years
Story: Pooky loves attention, treats, and playtime. This handsome fellow can’t wait to come home with you.
Fee: $45, includes neuter, shots, and microchip. Pooky has Vet Care Support for Life.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
NALA
ID No.: 901460
Age: 1 year
Story: Nala is as sweet and gentle as they come. This girl loves everyone and everything, especially belly rubs. She gives great kisses and enjoys peanut butter kongs. Nala needs a loving, active family that wants to spend lots of time snuggling, playing and training with her.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays
BOBBY
ID No.: 901432
Age: 4 years
Story: Bobby was originally a stray from a feral colony, but he was so friendly that we knew he would be better off in a home of his own. Bobby needs a home where he can be independent, but also receive attention when he wants it. He does well with other cats.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
SALEM — DOMESTIC MEDIUM HAIR
Age: 3 Years
Story: Salem is a beautiful girl with a white chin, chest and paws. She has green eyes and epic whiskers. She was abandoned by her owner but is ready for a new life. She is an excellent lap cat, whether you’re sitting on the couch under a blanket she can use to make biscuits (she makes excellent slow-motion biscuits with her big floofy paws) or you’re working from home and need an administrative assistant on your lap (and sometimes on your desk). She also loves hiding behind corners to surprise you, which is her adorable way of asking for play time. She has the best chatter while watching hummingbirds out the window and does well with being picked up. Although she is always very sweet, she sometimes does not want pets and would do best with someone who understands cat body language. She would also do best as an only cat and does not do well with dogs.
Adoption fee: $110.
Contact: Claws and Paws Rescue at info@clawsandpawsaz.org
JONATHON — DSH TABBY
Age: 13½ years
Story: Jonathon is a very sweet leukemia-positive kitty who had been adopted and lived with a family until earlier this year. He returned to the shelter in dire need of dental care, which he has received. He is happy and healthy now and looking for a true forever home where he will be safe and loved for the rest of his life. Jonathan will be happiest as an only kitty. To adopt complete our on-line application found at pawsitivelycats.org
Fee: $99 includes microchip, neuter and age appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org
CASTLE — DSH BROWN TABBY WITH WHITE
Age: 3 years
Story: Castle came to us with her three kittens, and has raised them to be awesome cats. They’ve been adopted, and now it’s her turn. She’s very timid, and has trouble in the shelter when it gets boisterous, so please be patient with her. She is very sweet, and does love affection. She’s just a little nervous around humans, because of her hard start. We’re sure she’s going to blossom in a loving home, she just needs you to give her a chance. Great with other kitties, unknown how she feels about dogs. You can fill out an adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.
Fees: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday