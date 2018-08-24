Story: Altair is a super loyal and loving guy with a playful and fun personality. He’s a fantastic walking/running partner, and he will chase a ball all day long. It’s rare that you’ll see him without a stuffy in his mouth, carrying it around ever so gently.
ADOPTED: Kiwi, Webster, Ellaria, Oreo Orange and Nyx were all adopted from the Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE PETS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
CHIEF
ID No.: A642690
Age: 2 years
Story: Chief has quite the fan club at PACC. He leashes up wonderfully and walks like a dream. This guy is affectionate and always wants to please.
Fee: Member of the Long Timers Club and has no adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
LUDWIG
ID No.: A640799
Age: 7 years
Story: Ludwig is a big-hearted, lovable, goofy guy who is treat-motivated. He’s also very sweet and patient.
Fee: Member of the Long Timers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.
ALTAIR
ID No.: A633846
Age: 3 years
Story: Altair is a loyal and loving guy with a playful and fun personality. He’s a fantastic walking/running partner, and he will chase a ball all day long. It’s rare that you’ll see him without a stuffy in his mouth, carrying it around ever so gently.
Fee: Member of the Long Timers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.
ELI
ID No.: A636701
Age: 5 years
Story: Eli has the sweetest disposition. He walks easily, takes treats gently, is very calm, and well-mannered.
Fee: Member of the Long Timers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.
KENNY — DSH
ID No.: A637755
Age: 3 years
Story: Kenny loves to give affection. He’s a sweet boy whose eyes light up when you enter the room.
Fee: Member of the Long Timers Club and has no adoption fee. Take him home for free today.
ANGUS
ID No.: A641416
Age: 3 years
Story: Angus loves the finer things in life like treats, a comfy bed, toys and a good can of tuna. He would enjoy a cat tree to sleep on and has requested a window so he can be a bird watcher.
Fee: Member of the Long Timers Club and has no adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS WITH OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
GOOSE
ID: 854919
Age: 8 years
Story: Goose loves to people watch, go on walks and has good leash manners. He enjoys spending his days lounging indoors on a comfortable bed. Goose is house trained and will wait by the door when he needs to go outside if you do not have a doggie door. He knows “sit” and “shake” but prefers to shower people in doggie kisses. Goose has atopic dermatitis, better known as allergies, that are considered moderate and includes redness of feet and muzzle if left untreated. He will need medication, medicated baths and a special diet that includes fish oil.
Fee: $50
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
JEZEBEL
ID: 850718
Age: 3 years
Story: Jezebel is a lovable girl who enjoys ear scratches. She has feline leukemia (FeLV), so she needs to live in a low-stress home and live exclusively indoors. She can go to a home with other FeLV positive cats, as well as FeLV negative cats that have been properly vaccinated against the disease. Adoption includes free FeLV testing and vaccinations for cats currently in the home. Cats with FeLV can live long and healthy lives.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
HEMMINGWAY – DSH BLACK
Age: 5 years
Story: Hemmingway is a sweet, gorgeous boy. He’s outgoing, loving and very affectionate, he’ll follow you around if you visit him, so he can supervise you, as you go about your day. He’s a little playful, but well past the kitten stage. He gets along great with other kitties, but we don’t know how he feels about dogs. Hemmingway needs a human of his own to supervise and follow around, so he can keep them in line.
Fee: $65
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St.
Story: Nightshade is a beautiful black lady who loves being held, petted and brushed. She came with two other kittens and she loves to play. She will do well with another kitten or a friendly cat to guide her. She needs an indoor-only home and plenty of love.
Fee: $50, includes microchip, spaying and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 207-4024.
SHILOH — CHIHUAHUA
Age: 2 years
Story: Shiloh is very active and playful. He is reserved when meeting new people, but when you win him over, he is quite the love bug giving kisses. He gets along well with other dogs and is a lot of fun. He likes to play “Bandit,” he steals things and takes them to the yard to put in a pile. Shiloh also enjoys taking a walk and does well on car rides. He would probably do best in a home where he has another dog or children to play with.
Story: Bambi takes a minute to warm up but when she does she shows her true self. She’s bright, vivacious, and spunky. Bambi is petite, lively and attentive.
Fee: $85
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 625-3170 or talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road
Contact: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
KIKI — SHORTHAIRED CALICO
Age: 3 years
Story: Kiki had been chased by a dog for three years and has become a little wary and defensive. When Kiki is cool, calm, and confident she is a love bug. She’s used to a family and enjoys playing with dangly toys and older kids.
Fee: $45
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 625-3170 or talgv.org.