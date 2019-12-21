Dog names: More 'Bellas' bark as one 'McWigglepants' wags his tail

Bella’s popularity came from out of nowhere. In 2008, it wasn't even among the top 20 dog names in the county. The next year it rose to sixth place.

Luna is another consistently popular name and, like Bella, it has a Spanish translation. Luna means “moon” and Bella means “beautiful.”

Other, more typical, dog names like Max, Buddy and Daisy are also among the most common names every year.

Some dog owners avoid giving their pets popular names. Beth Newby and Myron Marsh changed their dog’s name from Lucy to Sprocket when they adopted her. Lucy is “overused,” they told the Star in an email.

Lucy was among the top 10 most popular dog names in 2019, while only four dogs registered were named Sprocket.

Newby and Marsh named Sprocket after the bicycle part, but later learned that it was the name of a dog on Fraggle Rock, a TV show in the 1980s featuring Muppet characters.

On Sprocket’s walks, people would often stop and ask her name. People who watched the TV show told Newby and Marsh that Sprocket even looks like the Muppet character.