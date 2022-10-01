Get a special blessing for your fur babies at this Tucson event

Animals, both family pets and the stuffed variety, can get a special blessing at St. Philip’s in the Hills’ Animal Faire.

The blessing is in the tradition of Saint Francis’ devotion to all creatures great and small, the Episcopal church said.

The free event is Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to the blessing, there will be free microchips from the Pima Animal Care Center, a demonstration from the Pima County Sheriff’s K-9 team, therapy pets, animals for adoptions and a hawk on display.

For humans, there will be face-painting and a hands-on clay class for kids, a guided session on how to draw a roadrunner, a roving magician and an art show with works by Tucson-area artists in the theme of “Our Creatures Great and Small.”

Food and drinks will be available for sale, courtesy of Jaiy’s Sonoran Hot Dog food truck and the Cafe Justo beverage truck.

St. Philips is located at 4440 N. Campbell Ave.