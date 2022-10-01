 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Get a special blessing for your fur babies at this Tucson event

Blessing of Animals service

St. Philip’s popular annual service celebrates the loving relationship shared by people and their pets.

 Courtesy Kathy Kitagawa

Animals, both family pets and the stuffed variety, can get a special blessing at St. Philip’s in the Hills’ Animal Faire.

The blessing is in the tradition of Saint Francis’ devotion to all creatures great and small, the Episcopal church said.

The free event is Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to the blessing, there will be free microchips from the Pima Animal Care Center, a demonstration from the Pima County Sheriff’s K-9 team, therapy pets, animals for adoptions and a hawk on display.

For humans, there will be face-painting and a hands-on clay class for kids, a guided session on how to draw a roadrunner, a roving magician and an art show with works by Tucson-area artists in the theme of “Our Creatures Great and Small.”

Food and drinks will be available for sale, courtesy of Jaiy’s Sonoran Hot Dog food truck and the Cafe Justo beverage truck.

People are also reading…

St. Philips is located at 4440 N. Campbell Ave.

Learn more at stphilipstucson.org.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why decorating for fall might actually make you feel happier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News