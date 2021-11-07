My Pet World: Cat's behavior offers hint on how to train him to use the litter box

Dear Cathy: I have a cat that appeared at my door about seven years ago. He has now become an indoor/outdoor cat. He has been neutered and has his yearly check-ups at the vet. He sleeps indoors some days and some nights but will not use a litter box. I find myself running home to let him out any afternoon he is inside, plus he wakes up in the middle of the night to be let out. Is there any way to train him to use a litter box? He uses one when he is confined at the vet’s office when he is boarded. — Barbara, Hollywood Florida
Dear Barbara: You provided an important hint in your letter. You indicated that your cat uses a litter box when boarded at the vet’s office. Leave him in the bathroom with a small bed, water bowl, food bowl, and litter box when you’re not home. I also would add a litter box attractant (available online) to the litter to help draw him to the box. And don’t come home during the day to let him out. Let’s see if he learns to use the litter box when confined to a smaller space.
•••
Dear Cathy: A reader recently asked whether to rehome her pets as she was moving from New York to the west coast. You advised her to plan a car trip with her pets and gave good advice on how to do that. I’d like to propose another solution. Have a trusted friend/family member care for her pets while she travels to the new home. Then, fly the pets to the new home. This eliminates the possible escape from the car during the trip and avoids any vehicle breakdowns with a carload of pets. A vet can prescribe doggie/kitty valium for the flight, and a direct flight would be best. We did this with our Labrador when we moved from San Diego to Virginia. — Beverly, Hampton, Virginia
Dear Beverly: Thank for your sharing your firsthand experience flying a pet during a move. Flying is definitely a reasonable option for moving pets over long distances, and I have done it on two occasions for long distance moves.
There is one caveat though. The FAA won’t fly pets if the temperature is above 85 degrees or below 45 degrees for more than four hours at either airport. If someone wants to fly their pets, they just need to consider the weather at that time of the year and whether their pet is a candidate for air travel. While medication can help a mildly anxious pet with the flight, severely anxious pets usually don’t do well with air travel.
•••
Dear Cathy: My 11-year-old female Siamese had no problems of any kind until about six to eight months ago. I’ve used the pine pellet litter, as recommended by the breeder, since I got her. I know that sometimes cats balk at the litter box if it’s soiled. But I never heard of one who won’t get in when it is freshly cleaned. I change the litter once a week, and on that first day, Bailey becomes terribly upset. She circles the box, looking in, and meowing anxiously. She sometimes reluctantly hops in, but out again quickly. Eventually, she deposits the bowel movement on the floor next to the box. (She continues to urinate in the box normally.)
I’ve tried leaving a bit of the soiled litter, but that’s not enough to persuade her to use the box. Do you have any suggestions? — Ann, Delray Beach, Florida
Dear Ann: I have several thoughts. First, she sounds constipated. Rule this out and any other health problems with a vet.
Second, what are you using to clean the box? Often times, cats won’t use a box cleaned with a citrus-scented product. Clean the box with warm water and a mild detergent, like dish soap. You can also use a little baking soda and water.
Third, she may no longer like the litter. I know you have been using it for 11 years, and this only occurs with her bowel movements, but something may have changed with the product and it’s bothering her, and/or she may associate constipation (or any other health problem) with the litter. In this case, introduce a different litter in a new litter box right next to the current box to see if she does better with that option. You also can add a litter box attractant to the box.
Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert who has more than 25 years in the animal welfare field. Send your pet questions, stories and tips to cathy@petpundit.com. Please include your name, city, and state. You can follow her @cathymrosenthal.