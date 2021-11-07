My Pet World: Cat's behavior offers hint on how to train him to use the litter box

Dear Cathy: I have a cat that appeared at my door about seven years ago. He has now become an indoor/outdoor cat. He has been neutered and has his yearly check-ups at the vet. He sleeps indoors some days and some nights but will not use a litter box. I find myself running home to let him out any afternoon he is inside, plus he wakes up in the middle of the night to be let out. Is there any way to train him to use a litter box? He uses one when he is confined at the vet’s office when he is boarded. — Barbara, Hollywood Florida

Dear Barbara: You provided an important hint in your letter. You indicated that your cat uses a litter box when boarded at the vet’s office. Leave him in the bathroom with a small bed, water bowl, food bowl, and litter box when you’re not home. I also would add a litter box attractant (available online) to the litter to help draw him to the box. And don’t come home during the day to let him out. Let’s see if he learns to use the litter box when confined to a smaller space.

