My Pet World: Could allergies be the result of storage mites in pet food?

Dear Cathy: Regarding your column about cats with excessive grooming, I had a cat that had the same issue and through a lot of testing, we discovered she was allergic to storage mites that are found in most dry foods. Most cats have no issue with it, but some do. The solution suggested was to freeze the food for at least 24 hours to kill the storage mites. This has done the trick for my kitty. Her coat is soft and shiny, her grooming is now normal, not excessive, and all her sores are gone. — Karen, Bristol, Tennessee
Dear Karen: That’s wonderful. It’s always great when you can identify the problem.
Storage mites are found in foods with grains and cereals, i.e. dry dog and cat food. While it doesn’t affect most pets, it can cause allergies for some. Freezing new food until your cat (or dog) needs to eat it, is one way to reduce exposure since most commercial bags of pet food and treats (you might be happy to know) are not contaminated with storage mites until they are opened and stored (improperly) in the home. While freezing kills the mites, however, their little mite carcasses and feces remain and that may still be an allergy irritant for some dogs and cats.
So, what else can pet owners do to mitigate storage mites in their pet’s dry food? In addition to storing the dry food in the freezer, pet owners can store it in airtight containers in a cool, dry environment. Wash food storage containers in hot water and soap between replenishing the container to prevent cross-contamination. Don’t purchase bags of food (or treats) with holes or tears in them, and don’t keep extra bags of food around the house.
Canned food free of cereals and grains may also be an option with cats or dogs with sensitivities, but as a single source of food, it also can be expensive to buy and cause weight gain for some pets. While there are dry grain-free diets, they may not be ideal for every dog and cat. So, before switching to any new diets, let your veterinarian diagnose the problem, and then discuss diet options with them or a veterinary nutritionist.
Dear Cathy: I read the letter from Marge from Riverhead about boarding her dog. It’s sad what happened to her beloved dog. Another option she can explore is Rover. My sister turned me onto them. She used them when she went on a trip and had a very positive experience. I use this service three times per week as my dog needs medications and to be let out and fed at 3 p.m. while I am at work. The Rover person stays for an hour each day, and my dog is great. She would do overnights as well. If Marge is comfortable having someone stay in her home, this would be a great option where her dog can remain in her familiar surroundings. — Donna, Massapequa Park, New York
Dear Donna: Finding a great pet sitter or a friend or family member for your pet to stay with are always good options because most pets are happiest remaining in their homes and living their normal routines. I don’t think Marge had any friends or family who could care for her dog, so it would be useful for her to begin developing a relationship with a pet sitter or other caretaker before her next vacation. I have been lucky to find great pet sitters through the years and often maintain relationships with two to three at a time, so I am never without coverage for my pets. Having this resource was invaluable when I had to go to the hospital for an emergency overnight stay. I texted my pet sitters from the emergency room, and they coordinated coverage for my dogs and cat until I made it home from the hospital. They were awesome and it kept me from worrying about my pets during my hospital stay.
You never know when you will need someone to watch your pet, so it’s always best to find your resources in advance, both for emergencies and planned trips. By searching long before you need the resource, you can “audition” them (the pet sitter, the friend, the family member, the kennel) to see if they are a good fit for your pet. It’s much easier for a pet to adjust to their human being gone if they know a pet sitter or have visited a kennel in advance of a trip.
