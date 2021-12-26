My Pet World: Could allergies be the result of storage mites in pet food?

Canned food free of cereals and grains may also be an option with cats or dogs with sensitivities, but as a single source of food, it also can be expensive to buy and cause weight gain for some pets. While there are dry grain-free diets, they may not be ideal for every dog and cat. So, before switching to any new diets, let your veterinarian diagnose the problem, and then discuss diet options with them or a veterinary nutritionist.

Dear Cathy: I read the letter from Marge from Riverhead about boarding her dog. It’s sad what happened to her beloved dog. Another option she can explore is Rover. My sister turned me onto them. She used them when she went on a trip and had a very positive experience. I use this service three times per week as my dog needs medications and to be let out and fed at 3 p.m. while I am at work. The Rover person stays for an hour each day, and my dog is great. She would do overnights as well. If Marge is comfortable having someone stay in her home, this would be a great option where her dog can remain in her familiar surroundings. — Donna, Massapequa Park, New York