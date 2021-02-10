My Pet World: Could cat’s missing teeth make her a noisy, messy eater?

I am 81, walk several miles every morning, attend water aerobics daily and, due to COVID-19, have stopped traveling. I have no plans to continue traveling as I do not feel this pandemic will be under control for years to come. I manage my own financial affairs and am perfectly able to give a rescue dog a wonderful home. I live in a house with grass and trees, neighbors who walk small dogs and friends willing to assist, should I ever need help.

With this in mind, I can’t even get a home visit, let alone a visit inside the kennels to look at dogs. I was told by one rescue that I cannot request any breed of dog, even if available. I have wanted a schnauzer or schnauzer mix. I had one for 16 years. One of the rescue organizations I spoke with said, “You take what I give you.” I have a neighbor who has been volunteering for our local shelter for 14 years. She is now in her 70s. She was rejected from adopting any dog from there. Her dog had just died. She ultimately bought a puppy from a pet store. She’s not the only one I know of that has done this.

And talk about restrictions, the list is endless: fenced yard, hours the dog will be left alone, sleeping quarters, veterinarian nearby, etc. Everything short of a request for blood type. I can deal with all this; I just can’t make myself 30 years younger.