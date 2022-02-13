My Pet World: Dog owner walking on eggshells around her dog

If you don’t see some results after a few weeks, please get a professional dog trainer to help.

Dear Cathy: When I adopted our seven-year-old cat, Darla, my wife and I were told to isolate her from our other nine-year-old cat, Columbia. Both cats are female. We were told by the shelter that it is in the best interest of the new cat to keep them separated. We found that this was the worst advice ever. We did isolate her for eight days, and when we opened the door for her to come out, Darla, wouldn’t budge.

The next day I picked up Darla and took her into the living room and put her on the floor. She found a spot to hide in the hide-a-bed couch and wouldn’t come out. We took the cushions off the couch and put her food and water bowl on the couch and waited. In the evening, she finally came out to eat. My wife and I were watching TV at the time and Darla would take a bite of food and look up to watch the television. We let the situation stay like this overnight and, as they say, the rest is history.