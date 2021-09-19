My Pet World: Dog still scared a year after being rescued

Fast forward a year and a half later and Oreo has made great strides and come a long way, but she’s still not 100% trusting. Is this normal this far along? She shakes when she hears loud noises or does not recognize someone when they enter a room. How can we help our little Oreo calm down? She is the most gentle, loving dog and we just want to show her that no one is out to get her. — Genevieve, Margate, Florida

Dear Genevieve, It’s not uncommon to see the impact hoarding has on a dog a year later. It’s a traumatic experience. The good news is there are things you can do to help Oreo. First, get a pheromone collar for her to wear. Canine appeasing pheromones can help relax her. Second, replace negative experiences with positive ones. For example, if Oreo is afraid of men with hats, then give her tasty treats whenever men with hats are around. You may have to start by sitting 50 feet away and working your way closer to the thing she fears over time. But, if you are persistent, you will eventually replace her fear with the thought that men with hats means a tasty treat. Second, make training a part of your everyday routine. Training builds trust in you and confidence in herself. She will learn that listening to your commands and engaging with you and others will result in praise and treats. Work on these three things every day and by this time next year, she should be greatly improved. She might not ever be 100%, but she will be a much more confident and happier dog.