My Pet World: Dog struggling with family returning to work post-COVID

Dear Cathy: I have a seven-year-old male dog who just started marking in the house, mostly in my master bedroom. Yes, there are lots of things going on. A daughter moved out and is getting married. My husband was working from home a lot; now it’s just one day a week.

I was home more during the earlier days of the pandemic, but now am returning to normal workdays. I feel like these things are just “life,” and he has been through our daughters going off to college, first daughter moving out, and many other changes before.

So, why is he marking now and how do I make him stop? What can we do other than not let him upstairs? I can’t supervise him constantly. Last time I brought him upstairs, I went into the closet for a moment, and he marked in the minute that I wasn’t watching him. — Margo, Yorktown, Virginia

Dear Margo: When a dog starts a new behavior, the first thing to do is take him to the vet to make sure there are no health problems. When animals have urinary infections and other illnesses, they can have accidents, so please rule out health problems first.