My Pet World: Dog's bizarre behavior has pet owner scratching her head

I don’t know how you introduced the cats, but since one is upstairs and one is downstairs, it’s not too late to start over. Leave them on their respective floors and begin swapping their bedding so they can get to know each other via scent. After about a week, take the cats and switch places: the feral cat on the bottom floor and your other cat on the top floor. They will likely hiss and look unhappy, but these scent exchanges are vital to helping your felines adjust to each other. Only switch for a few hours and then return them to their respective floors.

During this time, put feline pheromone collars on every feline in your home and place plug-in pheromones on each floor. (If you can only afford one pheromone option, go with the collars.) The pheromones will provide a calming scent that will ultimately become the unifying scent for these kitties.

When the cats can smell each other’s bedding or be in each other’s space without hissing and spitting, then you can let them see each other through a baby gate. When that novelty wears off and they aren’t reacting anymore to each other, you can remove the gate. At this point, they will likely stay in their respective territories and hopefully, at best, will leave each other alone.

Be patient, protect the new cat from potential injury, and scent swap like crazy until they are comfortable with each other.

Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert who has more than 25 years in the animal welfare field. Send your pet questions, stories and tips to cathy@petpundit.com. Please include your name, city, and state. You can follow her @cathymrosenthal.