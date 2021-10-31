My Pet World: Finding cat-proof fencing to keep your cats in your yard

The third and safest option is a catio (screened-in area) or a cat tent, which keeps your cat in an enclosed space, but allows them the opportunity to enjoy fresh air. Make sure your cat has access to water and a litter box if they will be in a catio or cat tent for more than 30 minutes.

Finally, if your cats are going outdoors, make sure they are on flea and tick preventatives.

•••

Dear Cathy: I have an eight-year-old Shih Tzu. He is a walker, stopping at 12 to 15 poles and walking 8 to 10 blocks twice a day before he decides to poop. I would like for him to go into the backyard on rainy and snowy days, but there are no trees in my backyard. Is it too late to convert him to poop in the yard? It would save me from walking in bad weather. — Norman, Plainview, New York

Dear Norman: Start by teaching your dog to poop on command. As soon as he starts to pee or poop during your walks, say “go potty,” and then follow it with a reward word, like “Bingo,” and a high value treat for doing it. Repeat this every time he urinates or poops during the walk. When you know he understands the phrase, begin telling him to “go potty” before he indicates he has to go to see if he will follow your command. If he associates it with the high value treat, he should do it.