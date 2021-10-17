My Pet World: Friendly feline's sudden change in behavior leaves neighbor heartbroken

Dear Gene: Many people think dogs need variety in their diets because we as people do. But dogs will happily eat the same food every day without complaint. If your dog doesn’t require a special prescription diet for a health problem, you can feed him dry, wet, or semi-moist food or a combination of them, depending on your budget. (Wet food tends to cost more than dry food.) It’s fine, for example, to top dry food with a little wet food. Just make sure the food’s nutritional label includes the phrase “complete and balanced,” which indicates the product is nutritionally-balanced and can be fed as the pet’s sole diet.

Dear Marina: Your willingness to find the right dog food for your pooch may have trained him to be a picky eater. Some dogs become fussy eaters as a result of too many table scraps, treats, or dog food options. Your dog may avoid eating dinner in the hopes of holding out for more exciting food. To reverse this, don’t feed him any table scraps (ever) or treats (temporarily) until you get him on a regular diet. Feed him twice daily when you are eating your meal. Leave the food out for 20 to 30 minutes and then remove it. This will help establish a routine. If he doesn’t eat it right away, you may worry he will starve and want to slip him a few treats. Stay strong. Your dog is not starving. While dogs can have personal preferences, they also are opportunistic eaters, which means in the wild they would eat whatever they could find. Stick to this routine and he should start to eat the food you offer him in a day or two. Having said that and if you have ruled out a health problem, your dog could have an allergy to certain proteins, like chicken, and so instinctively avoids certain foods. If you suspect that might be the case here, then try a “limited ingredient diet” dog food with a different protein source and follow the steps above to get him eating again.