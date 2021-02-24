My Pet World: Handling dogs that pull on leashes

Dear Cathy,

I just rescued a sweet 11-pound Maltese mix. My arthritic hands and fingertips prevent me from opening those squeeze clasps on collars and especially harnesses. She pulls her leash so hard, especially when seeing squirrels, so with a collar, she chokes herself and I fear falling. Research has led me to many sources, even a site for arthritic dog owners, but none deal with this issue. Perhaps you have a solution for desperate me. — G.G., West Hartford, Connecticut

Dear G.G.,

I don’t know of any special canine handling equipment for people with arthritis. But there are two approaches you can take to address your problem: finding equipment that will be easier on your hands and training your dog to heel.

Let’s start with equipment. I recommend using a head collar, like a Gentle Leader, rather than a harness, as it is designed to control the dog around the snout (much like a horse), which provides better control of your dog. All you have to do is move the lead slightly in any direction and your dog will follow. Once you fit the head collar for your dog, keep the leash attached to it, so you don’t have to continually take it on and off. The head collar also will make it easier for your dog to learn how to heel.