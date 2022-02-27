My Pet World: Have a senior cat? Watch for these symptoms of feline cognitive dysfunction

Dear Marilyn: You will be happy to know I checked in with Kathy and in a follow up email. She said: “There have been times when he acts as if he has had a stroke or something. He will stare at the wall for extended periods...sometimes he sits in the corner and just howls. It’s heartbreaking but as he is almost 18, I figured there was little to be done. Am I wrong?”

At that time, I told her he should be checked for Feline Cognitive Dysfunction, but she said he had been on Gabapentin for a year for a left paw injury and saw no changes in his behavior. While it sounds like FCD, he has also been less active this year as a result of the paw injury. In addition to the activities I suggested, I recommended she follow up with her vet regarding FCD. Thanks for your letter.

••• Dear Cathy: I have a two-year-old female Shih-Poo. She is very attached to me until she sees an open door or gate, then she runs like crazy. She is fast and will not come when I call her. I try bribing her with her favorite treat. She will run and look back to see if I am following. She will come back toward the house but when she sees me, she runs again. It’s all a game to her. What can I do to stop this behavior and get her to come when I call her? — Evelyn, Longwood, Florida