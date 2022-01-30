My Pet World: How can I make my newly adopted dog comfortable around men?

Fourth, desensitize your dog by being present or having other men over. The rules above apply to these male visitors as well.

Finally, work on obedience training. This may sound counterintuitive, but training can be fun for a dog because it involves praise and treats. Basic obedience training creates a dog who will learn to focus on and trust you, which will diminish his fears.

There’s no guarantee he will ever be comfortable around all men, but he definitely can learn to be comfortable with you. Be kind, patient, and predictable, and he will learn to trust you.

Dear Cathy: My wife and I cat-sit for my son and his girlfriend’s cat when they travel. The cat is a beautiful well-behaved Siamese female. She loves to scratch every once in a while, either the carpet or our dining room chairs. We just got a brand new expensive couch, and we are afraid that the next time we cat-sit for her she will scratch our new couch. Do you have any suggestions on how we can keep her from scratching the new couch? — Johnny, Miller Place New York