My Pet World: How can I make my newly adopted dog comfortable around men?

Dear Cathy: We recently adopted a nine-year-old Yorkie who is afraid of me and men in general. We’re sure he had a tough life. What can we do to bring him around? — Jeffrey, West Hartford, Connecticut
Dear Jeffrey: It’s not uncommon for a dog to have a fear of men. Many people think it’s because of abuse, but it’s generally because the dog wasn’t properly socialized around men, especially as a puppy. Men, in general, are bigger, look more intimating, and have deeper voices than women and children, which can be scary for some dogs. If a man’s behavior is unpredictable or volatile, it also can make the family dog more anxious.
The first rule of thumb is to not force interactions. Don’t pick up your dog or force yourself on the dog in any way. Instead, ignore your dog (at first), and wait for him to come to you. As your dog’s comfort increases, he will be more likely to seek your attention.
Second, make yourself appealing and interesting to your dog by keeping treats in your pocket at all times. Whenever you see your dog, toss treats his way. We want him to associate those treats with your presence.
Third, talk sweetly to your dog. A softer, gentler voice will help your dog feel safer. If your dog approaches, don’t try to play with him. Talk to him or pet him gently and maybe he will sit quietly with you.
Fourth, desensitize your dog by being present or having other men over. The rules above apply to these male visitors as well.
Finally, work on obedience training. This may sound counterintuitive, but training can be fun for a dog because it involves praise and treats. Basic obedience training creates a dog who will learn to focus on and trust you, which will diminish his fears.
There’s no guarantee he will ever be comfortable around all men, but he definitely can learn to be comfortable with you. Be kind, patient, and predictable, and he will learn to trust you.
Dear Cathy: My wife and I cat-sit for my son and his girlfriend’s cat when they travel. The cat is a beautiful well-behaved Siamese female. She loves to scratch every once in a while, either the carpet or our dining room chairs. We just got a brand new expensive couch, and we are afraid that the next time we cat-sit for her she will scratch our new couch. Do you have any suggestions on how we can keep her from scratching the new couch? — Johnny, Miller Place New York
Dear Johnny: While you could work on training her, it doesn’t sound like she is at your house long enough to employ this strategy. Since she is a temporary visitor, my suggestion is a temporary solution. Ask your son to bring over her favorite scratching post when you cat-sit and buy a plastic cover for your couch. She will have no interest in scratching a plastic cover, and it will fully protect your couch from damage. I know this won’t be attractive for the few days she is there, but you can toss some inexpensive throws on the couch to make it more inviting and comfortable. It’s the best way to protect your furniture and your relationship with your grand cat.
Dear Cathy: We just put down a weed and feed on the lawn and simultaneously our indoor cat started hissing and attacking us. We’re trying to see if there’s a correlation between the odors from the chemical and his attack, which lasted for at least three days. This is the second time this event happened. We put down this chemical at least two years ago and our cat had a similar reaction. All suggestions are welcome. — Rita, Boynton Beach, Florida
Dear Rita: If your cat’s behavior changes when this product is applied on your lawn, then yes, there is a chance your cat is reacting to the product in some way. The only things you can do are find an alternative product that won’t result in the cat’s change in behavior or make sure your cat is in the house when you apply the product on the lawn and is not exposed to it in any way for three days. Whoever applies this product should change their clothes in the garage before coming into the house, and immediately take a shower. Put the clothes in a garbage bag and take them directly to your washer to be cleaned. Your cat may be reacting to product that got onto that person’s clothing.
Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert who has more than 25 years in the animal welfare field. Send your pet questions, stories and tips to cathy@petpundit.com. Please include your name, city, and state. You can follow her @cathymrosenthal.