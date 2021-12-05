My Pet World: How to condition your dog to wear a winter sweater

Finally, after about two (give or take a week, as necessary), it’s time to try to put the sweater on him. One of you needs to talk happily to him and feed him some extra special high-value treats, while the other puts his leg in the opening of the sweater, then removes it quickly before he has realized what’s happened. Keep doing this several times for several sessions until you can get both legs in each opening without much effort. Once you get to that point, you can try to put the sweater on him again. If he tolerates it, snap on a leash to his collar and take him for a walk. Once the sweater is on him and he is moving, he will be able to better ignore it. Spraying the sweater with canine pheromones anytime during the process may help relax him and move the process along more quickly.