My Pet World: How to get a dog to potty while on a leash

Dear Cathy: A few weeks ago, I adopted an eight-month-old mixed breed rescue dog. She is sweet, loving and very smart. She does, however, have an odd quirk. We go for long walks (an hour or more) once or twice a day. Never once has she gone to the bathroom while out on a walk. When we’re heading home and get to our block, she starts to run like crazy, and when we get to our house, she makes a bee-line straight to the backyard, where she immediately does her business. She goes out in the yard several times daily to do her business with no problem. I am concerned that in the future if we go on a trip with her, or, if a relative without a yard (an apartment) babysits and walks her, there may be a problem. Have you ever encountered this issue before? How should we manage this? — Carol, Massapequa, New York

Dear Carol: I rarely get this question. It’s usually people complaining their dogs relieve themselves too much on a walk — or neighbors without pets complaining about their neighbor’s dogs going potty in their yard. To get a dog comfortable relieving herself while on a leash, you have to train her to “go potty” on command. Introduce her to commands and marker/reward words through basic training. Tell her to sit and then say use a marker/reward word, like Bingo, which marks the correct behavior and tells her she is about to get a treat. Then, give her a treat.