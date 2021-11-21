My Pet World: How to help a dog that exhibits fears and phobias

Dear Tom: Put the litter box in your car or trunk and keep it covered, so it doesn’t spill out. When it’s time for your feline’s potty break, put the litter box on the seat or in the cargo area of your SUV and remove the wrap. Let her out of her travel kennel and remain in the car while you wait to see if she will use it. Don’t let other family members open and close car doors. She needs at least 10 minutes of quiet to feel safe using it. Cats don’t pee on command so this could take a while. If she appears interested in the litter box, give her the time she needs to relieve herself. If she doesn’t, then put her back in her kennel, and try again in a few hours. Most cats will use the litter box at least once a day during normal car travel. Otherwise, she will definitely use it when you get to a hotel and settle in for the night.