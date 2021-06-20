My Pet World: How to help a dog who panics over fireworks

Turn on a sound machine or listen to the radio or watch a movie with the volume turned up.

Sit in a walk-in closet with them during peak firework times since the hanging clothes can often provide some soundproofing.

Add a few drops of Rescue Remedy, a flower essence that helps with anxiety, to their water dish. Look for over-the counter calming supplements or talk to your vet about medication you can give prior to a known event.

Finally, stay home with your pet if you know there will be fireworks. They will often feel safer if you are nearby.

Dear Cathy,

A year ago, we adopted a male cat who was about 2 years old years old and diagnosed with FiV, FeLV and hyperesthesia. He is given medication, but it doesn't arrest his need to bite, scratch and claw himself. When he lies on me, I gently pet him and am careful not to overstimulate him, but out of the blue, he'll claw and bite me. I have to move him to the floor. His eyes dilate. He makes a strange noise and will attack me. He does not do this to my husband. Do you have any idea why he does this and how this behavior can be eradicated or at least modified? — Elizabeth, Green Valley, Arizona

Dear Elizabeth,