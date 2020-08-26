My Pet World: How to help a grieving cat with loss

Dear Cathy,
My 15-year-old male Cosmo was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma July 6, and the tumor grew so fast, and so we discussed options with our vet. Due to his age, we sadly decided to euthanize him on July 31. His brother cat Marv is 17, and they were bonded. Marv seems to be doing okay, but I think he misses Cosmo’s companionship. We would like to adopt a new cat, and I am wondering about some things. Should we adopt a young cat or an older one? How long should we wait? Male or female? Marv is pretty easy going and seems to get along with other cats well. — Terry, Waupaca, Wisconsin
Dear Terry,
I am so sorry for your loss, but don’t feel like you have to rush to adopt a new companion for him as a new pet will divert attention from Marv, who probably needs your affection now more than ever. Sometimes, taking a few weeks to sit with a grieving animal and giving them some extra love helps the healing process for both of you.
Some senior pets aren’t overjoyed at the new energy a kitten brings to a home and may keep their distance. If he gets along with other cats, I recommend adopting an older cat. Older cats are often overlooked at animal shelters, and need new homes. Look for an easy-going female feline and keep her in a separate room for a few days to give them each time to pick up on each other’s scent before making formal introductions.
Dear Cathy,
Several times a month birds will fly into our windows. Some bounce off and fly away, some are stunned for a few minutes and then fly away, others, unfortunately, hit with such force that they don’t make it. Is there anything we can do to prevent or decrease the number of these crashes? — Jim, Cetronia, Pennsylvania
Dear Jim,
Some bird groups estimate that more than 100 million birds die each year in the U.S. from hitting windows. Thankfully, we all can do our part to prevent these tragedies. There are a lot of options these days, from installing bird-safe screens to adding decals, painting, or taping lines a few inches apart on the window, adding awnings (to reduce glare) or outside shutters to prevent collisions entirely. It just depends on your budget and what aesthetics you want to achieve.
Some of my bird rescue friends suggested “Zen Window Curtains,” which is a product made from paracord that is mounted to the outside of the window. It reduces bird window strikes while still providing a clear view to the outside world. Their website, www.birdsavers.com, also gives directions on how to make your own, which is very generous of them to do.
Visit the American Bird Conservancy's website for a list of other recommendations to see what fix might work for your windows.
Dear Cathy,
We have a six-month-old, first generation Goldendoodle puppy. We started walking him about two months ago about 1.3 miles up and down the hills in our neighborhood. When a car or any vehicle drives by, we have to stop him and hold him down because he tries to run after it. Is there anything we can do to stop this behavior? — Sharon, Dix Hills, New York
Dear Sharon,
The prey drive is strong with this puppy, but you can train him to ignore cars.
Start by teaching him his name as well as “sit” and “leave it.” When he understands these commands, begin to desensitize him to cars. Start by standing 15 feet from the curb. Ask him to “sit,” as you watch cars go by. When a car approaches say his name and give him a treat when he looks at you. If he tries to chase cars, tell him to “leave it” and “sit” again and give treats if he listens. If he doesn’t listen, make him turn with you and walk another five feet away from the curb. As he progresses, slowly move closer to the curb. It will take several 10 to 15 minute practice sessions to see progress.
Another way to is teach him to “heal” during your walks. If he lunges after a car, immediately say “heal” and then turn suddenly and walk very quickly in the opposite direction. Repeat this every time he lunges at a car. Because of this unpredictability, he should eventually learn he needs to pay more attention to you than to the cars so he knows where you are going.
Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert who has more than 25 years in the animal welfare field. Send your pet questions, stories and tips to cathy@petpundit.com. Please include your name, city, and state. You can follow her @cathymrosenthal.
