My Pet World: How to help your pet cope with your vacation

Dear Cathy: My three-year-old golden retriever is extremely attached to me. I’m retired and with her almost 24/7. She’s like my shadow. Wherever I go, there she is. She has never been without me more than two days since I got her as a pup.

I have planned a 10-day vacation sometime back. Now the date is fast approaching. I have a very capable person staying in my home taking care of her. However, I’m concerned how she will be with me gone for such a long period. — Jeff, Holtsville, New York

Dear Jeff: Vacations can be difficult for a pet, especially one that has become so dependent on you. Ask your pet sitter to come by for a few visits to spend time with your dog while you run errands. This will help assure your dog that the pet sitter’s presence doesn’t mean you won’t return.

Next, ask your pet sitter to keep to your dog’s routine as much as possible, from the time of day and length of time she goes for walks, eats or gets groomed to when she hears the TV turn on and off for the day. The more your pet sitter keeps to her routine, the easier it will be for her to adjust to your absence.