My Pet World: How to keep neighbor's cats from pooping in your yard

Dear Cathy: I have neighbors on either side of me. One has two small dogs. The other feeds and takes care of about six former feral cats. The cats are well cared for, and all are spayed and neutered. While they have access to inside her home during storms and snow, they are generally outside. The neighbor with the dogs can see the cats relieve themselves in her fenced-in yard. She says her male dog eats the feces and has had medical issues because of it. She seems at her wits end as to how to stop the cats from using her yard ─ and how to rid her dog of this awful habit. Can a dog be trained to not to eat feces? I don't have pets, but I feed the birds. ─ Tessa, Long Island, New York

Dear Tessa: While it would be difficult to keep former feral cats inside, there are absolutely things your neighbor with the dog can do to break her dog's habit and discourage the cats from visiting. Her dog has a condition call coprophagia, which is a Greek word that means "to eat feces." This is not uncommon in dogs. No one knows for sure why they dogs do it, but there are things she can do to discourage him.

First, she can pick up the cat poop in her yard every morning before her dog can get to it. It's definitely a hassle, but it works.