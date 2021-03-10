My Pet World: How to stop a dog from barking at the TV

Dear Cathy,

Every time there’s a commercial on television with dogs or animals in it, my Westie barks at it. I have tried using the leash when she barks and sitting her next to me. While she is on the leash, she behaves. But the minute I release her and there’s a commercial with animals in it, she is barking again.

I have given her treats when she’s on the leash and there’s a commercial with animals in it and she doesn’t bark. But the day after, she is barking again. How do I stop her from barking at dogs on TV? — Mirna, Eatonton, Georgia

Dear Mirna,

Commercials and TV shows with barking dogs and doorbells tend to set off our canine friends. It’s not always easy to train a dog to never bark. After all, dogs have been bred to alert us for centuries. However, there are a few ways you can train your dog to stop barking once they start.