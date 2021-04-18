My Pet World: How to train dogs who don't like being picked up

Dear Cathy: I’m considering moving seasonally from my home, crossing from South Florida to Michigan in the spring and then back again in late fall. I am worried that this will be difficult with my two senior cats and have been going back and forth about how to do this. Any suggestions? — Mindi, South Florida

Dear Mindi: Most cats don’t mind car travel if they are used to riding in a car. If your cats aren’t used to car travel, get two cat crates that they can stand up and move around in or a bigger crate if they like to sleep together. Put in comfy beds that your cats will enjoy sleeping on. Then, take them for a drive in these crates a few times a week so they get used to being in a car.

During your cross-country trip, feed them lightly before the trip and then give them a full meal when you end your day’s driving. Let them out of their crate midday to use the litterbox and access water. Make sure you are inside your car and the doors are locked when you do this, so your cats have no chance to escape. (You also can attach a leash to your cat’s collar to prevent them from bolting.) Do not open any doors until both cats are back inside their carriers.

The good news is your senior cats will likely sleep most of the trip. So get them used to car rides first and they will be ready for longer road trips.

Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert who has more than 25 years in the animal welfare field. Send your pet questions, stories and tips to cathy@petpundit.com. Please include your name, city, and state. You can follow her @cathymrosenthal.