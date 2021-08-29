My Pet World: How to treat the red tear stains around a dog's eyes

There also are products on the market to remove the stains, but you may have to try a few before you find the one that works best for your dog. If any of my readers have any other suggestions that have worked for them, please let me know and I will pass those ideas along in future columns.

•••

Dear Cathy, Out of the blue, my cat started urinating in different places. It started with him urinating in our visitor’s bed. A few days later, he got up on a chair and did the same thing. Why now, when he is in good health and able to use the litter box, which he normally does? There has been no change in our household. — Jean, Pahrump, Nevada

Dear Jean, It sounds like you had company that spent the night. Company, whether they spend the night or not, counts as a change in the household. If someone came into your home to work on your dishwasher that would also qualify as a change in your household. The change doesn’t have to be permanent; it’s just whatever new thing happened in your household that is not part of the cat’s daily routine that may ultimately stress your cat. Some cats handle stress by marking their territory and wetting in unusual places.