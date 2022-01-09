My Pet World: Howling keeps cat owner from getting any rest

If you have a yard, deck or patio, you also could get him a cat tent and put him in the tent for about an hour or so daily, depending on the weather. Being outside is stimulating for a cat’s mind and the cat tent offers him a safe place to be.

Over time, these suggestions should help tire him out and reset any nighttime behaviors. Until then, get some ear plugs for you and a sound machine for your bedroom — and close the bedroom door (only if needed) — so you can get some rest.

••• Dear Cathy: I read your column about cats fighting, and it was very informative. We are having the same issue with our two cats who have lived together a long time and now are fighting. We have split them up for now. The older cat is almost content to be away from the younger cat. I will try the pheromone diffusers, but I am scared about the collars because of possible harm from cats hurting themselves with the collars. Is there any pheromone collar that is safer and truly breakaway? I am having trouble finding one. Thanks so much for your article. We are going to try everything you suggested. — Laurie, Las Vegas, Nevada