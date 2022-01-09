My Pet World: Howling keeps cat owner from getting any rest

Dear Cathy: We have a 17-year-old indoor cat. His brother passed away five years ago, and he has been an only cat ever since. To say he is spoiled is an understatement. He likes being combed while he eats, likes sitting on our laps and sleeping in our bed. The crying after we go to bed, however, has been going on for years and has now turned into howls and has gotten worse. He injured his paw and is being treated for carpal hyperextension and is in an orthotic brace. Now we have to keep him out of our bed to keep him from jumping down. Our sleep is obviously affected, and we are desperate for relief. — Kathy, New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
Dear Kathy: Among other things, cats vocalize to express discontent, boredom, anxiety, pain or discomfort. We can’t discount the discomfort (or irritability) he may be feeling with the brace. I recommend though, getting him checked by a veterinarian first to make sure he has not developed another health problem, since the howling is getting worse — and worsening behaviors can often signal illness.
If he’s healthy and you don’t think it’s the brace, then introduce three 10-minute play sessions a day with the last session being 30 minutes before bedtime; activities like chasing laser lights, batting cat toys, tossing catnip toys into the air, and/or solving puzzle games. Then feed him before you go to bed. With a full belly and tired body, he will be more likely to sleep afterward. (Cats should be fed at a minimum twice daily and no more than 12 hours apart, so you may have to feed him later in the morning to do this.)
If you have a yard, deck or patio, you also could get him a cat tent and put him in the tent for about an hour or so daily, depending on the weather. Being outside is stimulating for a cat’s mind and the cat tent offers him a safe place to be.
Over time, these suggestions should help tire him out and reset any nighttime behaviors. Until then, get some ear plugs for you and a sound machine for your bedroom — and close the bedroom door (only if needed) — so you can get some rest.
••• Dear Cathy: I read your column about cats fighting, and it was very informative. We are having the same issue with our two cats who have lived together a long time and now are fighting. We have split them up for now. The older cat is almost content to be away from the younger cat. I will try the pheromone diffusers, but I am scared about the collars because of possible harm from cats hurting themselves with the collars. Is there any pheromone collar that is safer and truly breakaway? I am having trouble finding one. Thanks so much for your article. We are going to try everything you suggested. — Laurie, Las Vegas, Nevada
Dear Laurie: I am glad the suggestions I gave to Steven in East Meadow, New York, are helpful for you as well. I also recommend getting a thorough veterinary exam for your older cat. Sometimes, when one cat is ill, cats in the same household may suddenly “pick on” the sick cat. Let’s make sure your older feline is healthy and not harboring some quiet illness. As for the pheromone collars, Comfort Zone makes a breakaway collar for cats that you can find at a pet store or online retailer.
••• Dear Cathy: My Jack Russell was very sensitive about his tags hitting the food bowl when he ate, so I put rubber tape around the bowl, so it didn’t hurt his ears. I thought this might help Karen from Port Washington, New York. — Kathy Connolly, Elwood, Illinois
Dear Kathy: Some dogs (and people) can be sensitive to the sound of dog or cat tags hitting food and water dishes. In addition to using rubber (silicone) tape, another DIY solution is to glue felt onto the back of each tag to act as a buffer between tags. You also can purchase tag silencers at pet stores and online retailers. They are pieces of rubber that fit around each tag to keep them from clanging together. There are also storage pouches that attach to the collar where the tags can be stored. Or you can opt for a nametag that is riveted to the collar or embroidered to the collar to eliminate the sound entirely.
By the way, for all my readers, the new year is a great time to update your pet’s ID tags and microchip information.
Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert who has more than 25 years in the animal welfare field. Send your pet questions, stories and tips to cathy@petpundit.com. Please include your name, city, and state. You can follow her @cathymrosenthal.