My Pet World: Moving? Please take your pets with you

Along the drive, stop at rest areas so your dogs can stretch and relieve themselves. Plan for 10 to 15 minutes outside the car every few hours, which is what is recommended for people who are driving as well. Keep a litter box in the car so the cats can do the same. One of you must stay in the car to let the cats out of their kennels. Do not open the car doors again until the cats are returned to their kennels to ensure one of them doesn’t bolt from the car. Don’t worry if the cats don’t drink or use the litter box along the way. They will eat and use the litterbox when you are settled into a hotel for the evening.

While a little more work, your daughter can and should keep her pet family together. Make sure they are all microchipped before she goes.

Dear Cathy, For the past four years, my two cats, a 13-year-old and a 7-year-old, regularly hack and throw up their food and hairballs. I add water to their food, but one day accidentally put in lots more water and they drank it. Since that time, about seven months ago, she hacks very little, and has only thrown up two hairballs and no food. I wonder if the added water would help other cats who have a hairball problem. — Pat, Appleton, Wisconsin