My Pet World: Neighbors are picking up poop — then leaving it on the sidewalk

Dear Cathy,

I am looking for your thoughts on what I find to be an increasingly unpleasant occurrence in my neighborhood. I am out walking with my 8-year-old Australian shepherd at least three times a day, varying the route so we cover a large area of town. More and more, I am seeing dog owners picking up their pet’s waste in brightly colored poop bags and then just leaving them on the edge of the sidewalk — or worse, someone’s lawn. It seems like they are missing the point of being responsible owners when they neglect to “carry out” the poop bag. — Elise, West Hartford, Connecticut

Dear Elise,

That is bizarre. I have seen a poop bag on the sidewalk before and figured someone just accidentally dropped the bag. But if you’re witnessing people bagging the poop and then leaving the bag on the ground, that’s a different story. The only explanations I can come up with are: A) these people are using colorful bags to lay out a landing strip for extraterrestrials, or B) they don’t want to carry their dog’s poop bag around with them during their walks and plan to come back for it. I am hoping it’s the former because the latter is lazy and irresponsible, especially if they don’t retrieve it.

Dear Cathy,