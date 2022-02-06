My Pet World: Obedience training can help 'stubborn' Golden Retriever get moving

Dear Cathy: My daughter has a wonderful, 20-month-old Golden Retriever who just loves to play ball and will do so for hours. However, she has developed a stubborn streak. When it’s time to come inside or leave a park, she often refuses. Initially, she would just sit, and you couldn’t coax her to move, even with treats. Lately, she often lays down on her side and “plays dead,” sometimes appearing to be smiling at you as she refuses to move. Obviously, lifting a 70 lb. dog who doesn’t want to move into a car is impossible. Any ideas on how to break this increasingly troublesome behavior? — Howard, Malverne, New York

Dear Howard: Obedience training is your daughter’s best option. But before I get into that, I want to suggest a quick strategy for the dog park. Your daughter should only take your grand-dog to the dog park when the dog is hungry (so before breakfast or before dinner), so she will respond better to treats. Regular biscuits won’t cut it here. The treats should be high-value, which means extremely flavorful with an intense scent. Pieces of hot dog may work.

Here is how she uses them.