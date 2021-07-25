My Pet World: Out of sight, out of mind best for pets who don't get along

Dear Cathy, My three sons are visiting this October and will be staying with us. They all have dogs. Please advise how to acclimate my cat. She hates all furry beings but accepts our own dog who was here before she was adopted. My sister came with her dog to visit and was immediately met with aggression. We moved her dog to the porch but even through the screen my cat was in attack mode. Two of my sons will be staying with us. Help! — Regina, Northampton, Pennsylvania

Dear Regina, Introductions between animals are usually done over time, so trying to get everyone acclimated in a day or two for a week or two visit is highly unlikely. My recommendation is rotate them into different parts of the house during the visit so they can’t see each other. For example, place a baby gate a few inches off the ground (so the cat can get under it) across a hallway and then again across a bedroom doorway to give your cat a place to get away from the dogs. The first gate keeps the dogs from coming down the hallway.

If she is antisocial, she will likely stay in the bedroom during the visit so make sure her litter box and food are in those areas as well. Visit and play with her throughout the day so she is not isolated and reassure her those dogs will be gone very soon.