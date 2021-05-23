My Pet World: Pent-up energy often the reason for feline 'love bites'

I have a problem with my 13-year-old Lab/border collie mix named Lucy. For most of her life, she has been barking at people who deliver anything to the house. She also barks at repairmen and people we know who come to the house. She even barks at people walking by the house if she doesn’t like how they look. I have tried to get her to stop by distracting her with a noise, calling her name and offering her treats. The problem is no one else is consistent with the training. We have to put her on leash before letting people in, but once they are in, she is pretty much OK and begging for attention. She still barks at them when they leave and come back, though. Is there any hope for change at this age?