My Pet World: Prepare your dog for a new baby in the house

However, Jax, the male, is quite hostile. He hisses and bares his teeth at me and seems resentful. He also displays this behavior toward my girlfriend’s ex-husband. I don’t push myself on pets just because they are cute. However, I would like to have a more amiable relationship with Jax. Any tips? — Mike, Newington, Connecticut

Dear Mike,

Sounds like Jax is not fond of men. I don’t know how long you dated your girlfriend, but it does take time for some cats to adjust to new people. Some cats are friendly right away, while others may be terrified and take months to adjust to your encroachment on their territory.

Either way, your approach is perfect. Wait for Jax to come to you. Buy some feline pheromones and spray your legs, pants and lap whenever you’re around him. The pheromones will have a calming effect on him, and we want him to associate that feeling with you.

Next, talk sweetly to him. Cats react very positively to soft-spoken, kind voices. Have a conversation with him and say his name a lot.

Finally, play with him for five minutes every time you see him. Play is a great way to bond with a pet. Shine a laser pointer on the floor for him to chase or buy some lure-type cat toy — anything you can wiggle, dangle, or drag across the floor. If you do all this and are patient, he should eventually stop hissing at you.

Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert who has more than 25 years in the animal welfare field. Send your pet questions, stories and tips to cathy@petpundit.com. Please include your name, city, and state. You can follow her @cathymrosenthal.