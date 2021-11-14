My Pet World: Readers share extra tips for tear stains ans cat safety outdoors

So, what’s the best solution for tear stains? The one that works for your dog. In your instance, your dog had an underlying health problem, which is why it’s important to always rule out health problems first. Probiotics are good for your dog’s digestion and it is easy enough for people to try regardless of their diet. It’s essential though to clean the hair around your dog’s eyes daily and trim the hair around the eyes to keep the hair from irritating the eyes even more.

Dear Cathy: In regard to your column on cat-proofing your yard, I wanted to share that I have an Invisible Fence for my cat, and it works beautifully. People are always surprised when I tell them that because the system is most often used for dogs. You can tell the installer which areas you want the cat to be able to access and they install the wire accordingly. My cat wears a collar when he goes outside which doesn’t bother him at all. There is a training period which they help with. The current doesn’t hurt the animal. I put it against my hand. It makes an unpleasant, but not painful sensation. It has worked perfectly for me. My cat gets the freedom of the yard, without getting out into the road. My cat isn’t a hunter, so there’s no added danger to wildlife. I think it would be good if more people realized that it’s a viable option. — Janis, Riverhead, New York