My Pet World: Redirect dog who is obsessively attached to a toy

Give him a toy for a limited time only, and then get the toy back and put it away where he can't see it. To get the toy back, ask him to "drop it" while offering a high value treat, like a piece of hot dog. He should drop the toy in order to take the "better" option. Be sure to toss the hot dog away from the toy so he has to go after it and doesn't see you taking the toy. Then redirect him by having your wife play a game with him, walk him or train him. The increased mental and physical activity can help rework his brain as well as improve their relationship.

If there's no improvement with the toy problem after a few weeks, consult a behaviorist who can observe and make further recommendations.

Dear Cathy, We adopted a 1-year-old old male neutered rescue cat. He is active, friendly and a fun cat to have in our house. He will often roll onto his back exposing his belly when he wants to be petted. However, he will nip at our fingers. We know this is a part of how kittens play, but what else can we do to stop this biting behavior. Currently, we disengage as soon as he starts that. — Gary, Plainview, New York