My Pet World: Should you discourage a friend from adopting a pet?

Dear Cathy: I have an older friend of many years who lives alone after becoming widowed in 2020. She is currently having major health issues, which puts her in the hospital several times a year. She also uses oxygen tanks with tubes running throughout the house and is not very steady on her feet. She has two middle-aged cats and now wants a dog.

I think the dog is intended to give her company and entertainment. Both are good things, but I am not sure she can properly care for it. She said she could pay someone to walk the dog, which her finances would allow. She does have a small, fenced backyard, so the dog would be able to get some relief without being walked as well.

My other concern is that she has a very limited support system; basically, it’s just me and another friend who is not very accessible or responsive to her, but lives closer to her. So, I assume that if and when she goes into the hospital, I will need to step up and find care for the dog or care for it myself.