My Pet World: Siren-howling dog keeps owner up at night

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, you may be planning get-togethers with family and friends, albeit on a smaller scale this year. However, whether there are 4 or 40 guests gathered ‘round the table, your four-legged family member may not be ready for the festivities. New people, shuffling around, loud talking and laughter, and extra activities can often combine to tempt your pup into misbehaving. So, it’s best if you're prepared, before your furkid grabs Uncle Ted’s turkey, jumps up on Grandma, or tips over the trash!