My Pet World: The safest place for a pet to ride in the car

Dear Cathy: Where is the safest spot for my senior bulldog to sit on car trips? We have a small SUV with side curtain airbags in the back seats. I live in Los Angeles County and avoid the freeways as much as possible when Elvis is in the car, but sometimes this is not possible. I love him so much I almost want to leave L.A. so I can keep him safer. Advice? — Kimberly, San Dimas, California

Dear Kimberly: Just like with small children, the safest place for any pet to be is in the back seat of the car, preferably in a harness, car tether, car seat (for pets), or carrier to secure them. In the front seat, a deployed airbag could severely injure or kill a pet (side airbags don’t seem to come with the same warnings.) You also may secure your dog in the back of the SUV, but I recommend using a trolley tether to secure him or a crate that is large enough for your dog to stand up and turn around in. The crate also provides some extra protection for your dog in case you are in a rear-end collision.