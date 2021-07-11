My Pet World: Training and desensitization can help dogs who chase bikes

Dear Cathy, I have an 8-year-old pit who despises motorcycles. When he was younger, he was fearful of them, but now he will lunge and attempt to chase them. He is quite strong, especially when on alert and could easily pull me to the ground. It has gotten to the point where I’m afraid to walk him in daylight for fear of encountering one. I know my anxiety plays a role in feeding into his behavior, but I honestly don’t know what to do. What can I do?

— Paula, Levittown, New York

Dear Paula, First, let’s make sure you aren’t pulled to the ground by your dog. Walk your dog on a head halter, not a harness. It attaches to your leash and gives you more control over your dog.

Second, some dogs need what’s called proximity and desensitization training to things with wheels, like motorcycles, cars, bicycles, strollers and even roller blades. To begin, expose him to a motorcycle that is turned off. Stand at a distance where you know he won’t bark and inch him toward the motorcycle giving him treats the entire time. If he lunges, step back far enough to where he stops. If you know the rider, you can ask them to walk their motorcycle around, always staying at the distance where your dog doesn’t react, and always giving him lots of praise and treats.