My Pet World: Training can help dogs live in harmony

Assign each dog their own reward word like “awesome” for Winston and “bingo” for Puddles. A reward word is what you say when your dog does something right and is always followed by a treat. Train them separately at first, so they learn their separate reward words.

To teach “sit,” ask the dog to “sit” and wait for them to comply. Then say the reward word and give them a treat. To teach “down,” ask them to sit, then put the treat in front of their nose and move your hand to the ground as you say “down.” Your dog will naturally fall into the down position as they follows the treat to the ground. Say the reward word and give them a treat. Teach them “out” when they walk into the kitchen. Simply stand in front of your dog and point your arm out over their body, take one step toward them, and say “out.” Your dog will instantly oblige.

“Not now” is the simplest phrase to teach. When my dog wakes me too early, I tell him “not now.” There was no special training involved because the phrase was paired with my lack of action, and my dog learned he needs to go back to bed until I am up. This phrase also works great when he wants dinner and it isn’t dinner time.