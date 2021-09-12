My Pet World: Traveling cat may associate "grandma" with trip

Dear Brenda, Even though Daffy has never had trouble jumping up to the litter box, she is 10 years old and may be developing arthritis, so I would get her checked by a vet. She also may be constipated. Sometimes, constipated cats won’t poop in the box. If she is, add some wet food to her diet or water to her dry food. You also can give her over-the-counter hairball remedies to add fiber to her diet.

••• Dear Cathy, We have two, two-year-old cockapoos, one male and one female who are littermates. The male is the problem. Both my wife and I have scars where we have had to separate the dogs. The male is aggressive. When we let them on the bed, if he is lying on one of us and we move, he growls and then goes after his sister. He pushes her out of the way if she is getting attention. If she jumps in someone’s lap, he pushes her out of the way even if someone else wants to hold him. He has growled and tried to nip other dogs when my wife shows them attention. He hogs the treats and toys. He was removed from daycare because of his aggressiveness towards other dogs. We have tried two trainers but without success. Based on his behavior, he seems like he needs a one dog family where he gets all the attention. — Larry, Virginia