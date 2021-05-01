My Pet World: What to consider when flying with a pet this summer

Dear Concerned Mother,

I raised a son around five dogs and five cats during his 18 years, so I can appreciate your concerns. When I gave the advice, I assumed people understood to keep their dogs leashed at the park as the goal was not to engage children, but to listen to and see kids playing. Dogs can be somewhat socialized by just being around other people, kids and dogs.

As for inviting friends with kids over, I am sorry if it sounded like the children would be in danger. The dog should not be out playing with the visiting child but merely in the presence of the child for the same reasons as noted above. The dog should be kept on a leash or placed in a kennel in the same room so the dog can be present but not interact with the child or vice versa.

Pet parents should teach their dogs some basic obedience and socialize them in as many ways as possible before their baby is born. If a dog is aggressive, then I agree that a professional dog trainer can give the specific advice needed for that particular animal’s issues and offer tips on how to manage that dog around the baby. For example, I always fed my food-aggressive dogs in their kennels to prevent my son from walking toward them and triggering a response.

I hope this adds more context to my response and alleviates your concerns. Thanks for writing.

Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert who has more than 25 years in the animal welfare field. Send your pet questions, stories and tips to cathy@petpundit.com . Please include your name, city, and state. You can follow her @cathymrosenthal