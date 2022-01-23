My Pet World: When a dog excessively barks at other dogs on a walk, walk the other way

First, get a pheromone caller for her to wear during the training period. Then begin training her to ignore other dogs by tossing treats on the floor in front of her. Start by training her in the house or outside in the driveway when no triggers are present. Use the smelliest, tastiest treats you can find, so she is obsessed with eating them.

After you have her focused on searching the ground for treats, take her for a walk with treats in hand. Watch for potential triggers and toss treats to the ground before she notices them or begins barking. If she stays focused on the treats, walk past these other dogs, praising and treating her for her silence and focused attention to you. If she ignores the treats and begins barking at the other dogs, say “heel,” and abruptly turn 180 degrees and walk in the other direction as quickly as you can. She will have to stop barking to keep up with you. Wait a few seconds and then toss her a few treats for following you. Once she learns to turn with you without any tugging, give her treats immediately for the behavior. I advise incorporating a reward word, like “Bingo,” to acknowledge when she gets it right. The goal is to get Miami to focus on you, so you have to be a little unpredictable in the direction you are walking and have the tastiest treats on hand to distract her.