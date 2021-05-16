My Pet World: When a dog resource guards, a behaviorist can help

Dear Cathy, We have had our beloved Morkie (Maltese/Yorkie), Mimi, since she was 4 months old. She is the smartest dog we have ever had.

Mimi was mostly my responsibility until she was 8 months old. My husband was not feeling well, and since Mimi was so small and it was winter, my husband carried her around in the pocket of his robe. They became extremely attached. During this time, she witnessed our 13-year-old dog growling at me when I approached my husband in the evening to watch TV.

She is now 8 years old. A few years ago, Mimi started the same bad behavior. The only solution that our dog trainer has come up with is that Mimi can no longer sit with my husband at night if I am still awake. Both my husband and Mimi do not like it, but after a few weeks, she seemed to get it, and the behavior mostly stopped. But when my husband lets her back up in the recliner, the behavior returns.

I know she is “guarding” him, but she knows I live here and take care of and love her, too. The behavior is even worse when I have to go in and wake my husband up from sleeping. She has growled, jumped off the bed and nipped me. This behavior happens every morning. Any suggestions?

— Janice, Tinley Park, Illinois