My Pet World: When cat yowls, rule out health problem first

Dear Cathy,

I have two 17-year-old brother and sister cats. The male, Gato, was diagnosed with IBD and diabetes four years ago and is doing well with treatments. He is being treated for probable joint pain. The problem is, Gato pees in the litter boxes, but poops elsewhere 90% of the time.

Because of his IBD, his normal pooping is every other day, which the vet said is OK. I have tried Nature's Miracle, orange peel, litter box enhancement and closing the door to one room each night. We have multiple boxes all over the house, and each box is cleaned multiple times daily. He is checked regularly by our vet. This has been going on for a few months now. We are flummoxed. — T.S, Greater Hartford, Connecticut

Dear T.S.,

Trying to understand why a cat doesn’t use a litterbox can be a complex issue. There are usually many variables, such as the number of cats in the home, the placement of the boxes, the substrate used in the litter boxes, and the cat’s overall health.

It sounds as if Gato has several heath issues. Even though he is being treated for them, there may be some physical discomfort when he poops that he somehow has linked to the litter box, so now he is avoiding it.

I am not sure how you are using orange peel, but cats hate citrus smells. I would continue your cleaning routine and using the litter box attractant but would put a pheromone collar on him or add some pheromone plug-ins around the house to see if that improves the situation.

