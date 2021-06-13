My Pet World: When introductions between cats aren't going well

Dear Cathy,

I have a sweet 10-year-old cat named Sunny. I thought it might be a good idea if she had a companion. I found a beautiful male Siamese at the Humane Society who is 7 years old. It was love at first sight for me, so I adopted Lucky and brought him home.

Lucky is terrifically shy. I gave him free roam of the house at night, keeping Sunny in my room behind closed doors so he could explore and get used to things. During the day, the food dish gets emptied and the litter tray has deposits, but we can’t coax him out for anything. Sunny growls and hisses whenever she sees him.

Sunny and Lucky have had some confrontations, although they are lessening now. She hides in her cat condo for hours. I think she is depressed because at night, when she and I retire behind closed doors, she wants lots of love and play time, none of which she gets during the day. He, on the other hand, watches her like a hawk and knows exactly where she is every minute. If she scurries into the dining room, he positions himself somewhere in the living room to keep his eye on her. If she goes into my bedroom, he is right there, too.