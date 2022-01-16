My Pet World: When it comes to scared cats, take baby steps to help them adjust

Dear Cathy: A few weeks ago, we had to put down one of our cats due to health issues. He was nine years old and a companion of our female cat. To help our female cat, we decided to adopt another cat to be her new companion. We picked her up a couple of days ago and we secluded her in a room to introduce them gradually. The problem is the new cat has hidden in the room and does not want to come out. My wife and I go into the room several times a day, but she remains hidden. Our current cat is nine years old and the new cat that we just adopted is seven years old. How can we entice the new cat to come out from hiding so she can get used to us? We have several toys in the room for her to play with, but she remains hidden whenever we approach the room. — Dennis, Austintown (Youngstown), Ohio