My Pet World: Why dogs pee in their owner's beds

As for the bed-wetting, use an enzymatic cleaner to remove all biological traces of the urine so Remy is less likely to pee on the bed again, and put plastic covers on the mattress to protect it. You also can buy him a pheromone collar to wear to soothe him. If Remy no longer feels stressed and can’t smell where he peed on the bed, he is less likely to do this again.

••• Dear Cathy, We adopted a beautiful 3-month-old calico kitten with a strange litter-box habit. She sprays the sides of the litter box as if she is marking her territory. The only difference is she doesn’t stamp her feet and cover what is in the box. She has always used the box, never sprayed the house, and has been perfect except for this one thing. She was spayed at 6 months old, and we were hoping that would stop the behavior. She is now 8 months old and still spraying about half the time. Our vet said she had never heard of such a behavior and she too hoped the spaying would stop it. It’s a nuisance because of the extra cleaning needed to keep the litter box clean and odorless. Do you have any ideas for us? — Myra, Abingdon, Virginia