My Pet World: Why is nail clipping so difficult for cats and dogs?

Once you feel your dog has been desensitized, you can try to cut his nails. Be sure you know how to do it properly. Ask your vet’s office for a lesson or find a video that shows you how. Then cut only one nail the first time, say your dog’s reward word, and give your dog a treat. Repeat this daily nail trim doing just one nail trim at a time followed by positive reinforcement until you have done them all. Once you have reached that milestone, you can do an entire paw one day and another paw the next.

There also are Dremel tools you can use to grind your dog’s nails down. While painless, if a dog isn’t used to having his paws handled or isn’t accustomed to the sound and feel of the Dremel, he will likely resist.

If after several months of focused training, you don’t see any improvement, take your dog to the vet to get his nails trimmed. They can do it quickly and correctly, and your dog doesn’t have to connect you to the experience ever again.